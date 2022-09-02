Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

