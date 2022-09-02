Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 590,957 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

