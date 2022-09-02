Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYF stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

