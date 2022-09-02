Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

