Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $63.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

