Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

