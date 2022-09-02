Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.46. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lands’ End

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.