Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.
Lands’ End Trading Down 15.3 %
NASDAQ LE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.46. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
