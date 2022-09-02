LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 48,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 355,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $163.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.
