Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LEGH. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.