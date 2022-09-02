Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEGH. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

