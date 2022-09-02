LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Hits $56,804.81

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $56,804.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

