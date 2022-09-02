Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $140,881.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00307094 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

