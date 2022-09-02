Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after buying an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

