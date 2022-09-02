Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.38. Lilium shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 9,296 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.