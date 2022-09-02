Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.38. Lilium shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 9,296 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.
Lilium Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
