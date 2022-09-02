Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.04. Approximately 220,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 378,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

LEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$955.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.00.

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

