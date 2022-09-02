Liti Capital Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (WLITI)

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Liti Capital has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liti Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liti Capital has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $33,441.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
Liti Capital Coin Profile
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
Liti Capital Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Liti Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liti Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.