LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

