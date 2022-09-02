Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

