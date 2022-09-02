London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,254.48

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,254.48 ($111.82) and last traded at GBX 7,910 ($95.58), with a volume of 488428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,928 ($95.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £44.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4,719.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,996.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,646.59.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

