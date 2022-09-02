Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Trading 2% Higher

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 32.55 and last traded at 32.35. 12,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 7,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Longfor Group Trading Down 1.6 %

About Longfor Group

(Get Rating)

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.