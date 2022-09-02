Loopring Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $468.81 million and approximately $42.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

