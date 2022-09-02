Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.