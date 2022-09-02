Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.77. 45,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

