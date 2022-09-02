LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 4.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 13,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 784,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 411.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

