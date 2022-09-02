Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $375.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

