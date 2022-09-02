Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

LULU traded up $19.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.17. 8,767,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,953. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.57.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

