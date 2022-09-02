Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $19.72 on Friday, hitting $314.17. 8,767,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,953. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

