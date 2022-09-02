Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. Purchases 220,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90.

Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 181,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,590,935.70.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,505. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

