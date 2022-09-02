LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,765,000 after acquiring an additional 480,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,897,000 after acquiring an additional 394,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $82.24. 8,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

