Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Mader Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.