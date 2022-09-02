Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IHI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.00. 15,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

