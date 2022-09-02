Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $307.41. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.