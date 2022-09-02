Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

