Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $324.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

