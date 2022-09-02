Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,493. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

