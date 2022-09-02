Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 866,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,884,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after purchasing an additional 553,780 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 75,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.58. 47,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,018. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.