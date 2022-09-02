Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $397,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in General Electric by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,519,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 47.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 298,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,770. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

