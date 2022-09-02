Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78. 12,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed B.V.

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

(Get Rating)

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Recommended Stories

