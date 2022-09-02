Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78. 12,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.
Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed B.V.
About Mainz Biomed B.V.
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
