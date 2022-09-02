Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

