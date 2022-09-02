Mana Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAQ) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Mana Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mana Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mana Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mana Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mana Capital Acquisition

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

