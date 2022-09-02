ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.99

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 145063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of ManTech International

About ManTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

