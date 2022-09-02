ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.99

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 145063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.
ManTech International Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Trading of ManTech International
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManTech International (MANT)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.