Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 16.6 %

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

