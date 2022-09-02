Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

