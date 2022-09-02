Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Markforged Price Performance
MKFG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.