Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

MKFG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Markforged by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Markforged by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

