Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

MMC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.39. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,309. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.