Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCPC opened at $130.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

