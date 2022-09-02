Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

