Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 620,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.08 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

