Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 262,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $176.10. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $231.45.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.