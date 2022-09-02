Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.