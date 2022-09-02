Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

NYSE DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

